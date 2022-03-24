Seventeen to Release First English-Language Single

SEVENTEEN is gearing up to release their first English-language single in April, Billboard can confirm.

While no other information has been revealed about the song, Allkpop has reported it is said to be a pre-release leading up to the group’s full comeback in May.

Pledis Entertainment, the K-pop group’s management company, previously issued a short statement about when fans can expect new music. “SEVENTEEN are preparing to return with a full-length studio album in May,” the statement read. Pledis did not offer any additional details about a release date for the album.

While the upcoming single will mark Seventeen’s first ever official English-language single as a group, Seventeen members have previously released English-language singles on their own. Just last month, Vernon teamed up with English pop star Charli XCX for the remix of “Beg for You,” featuring Rina Sawayama.

The upcoming LP will be SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album, following 2019’s An Ode. More recently, the K-pop stars dropped their ninth mini album, Attacca, in October. The set earned the group its second No. 1 Stateside when it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart, selling 25,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 28. The feat also allowed SEVENTEEN to become the first group with two No. 1s on Top Album Sales in 2021.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie will premiere in movie theaters worldwide on April 20 and 23. The film, according to Pledis, will serve as a “love letter in movie form from SEVENTEEN,” and will feature live concert footage from the K-pop group’s November 2021 Power of Love live concerts, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen interviews with all 13 members.