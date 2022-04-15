SEVENTEEN Share a Love Letter to CARATs With First English Single ‘Darl+ing’: Watch the Video

Calling all CARATs: SEVENTEEN‘s newest track has arrived. The K-pop group has released their first-ever English-language single “Darl+ing” on Friday (April 15) — a touching song that acts as a love letter and shows appreciation to their dedicated fanbase.

“You know, without you, I’m so lonely/ When you’re not here, 911 callin’/ Into your head again I’m always divin’/Darling you, darling you, baby,” the group sings in unison on the uplifting track, which features guitar licks and synths throughout its production.

The English track has been a long time coming for SEVENTEEN, and the intention of the track was to serve as a “thank you” to their fans. Speaking with Billboard during a press conference, Joshua said, “We always wanted to thank our global CARATs for all the love that they send to us and loving our songs even though they don’t understand Korean, don’t understand our language, but we’re hoping that this album will serve as a gift to our CARATs to show how much we’re thankful for their love and support.”

“Darl+ing” is the first taste that the K-pop group is giving fans of their upcoming fourth studio album. SEVENTEEN’s management company, Pledis Entertainment, confirmed in March that the group is “preparing to return with a full-length studio album in May,” but has yet to share a release date or title for the project.

The English-language single will appear on SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album, which follows 2019’s An Ode. The group’s most recent release, which earned them chart success Stateside, was their ninth mini album Attacca. The set earned SEVENTEEN their second No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, selling 25,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 28.

The new single also continues a busy year for the group. Woozi shared his solo debut mixtape Ruby in January, while Vernon collaborated with pop star Charli XCX for the remix of “Beg for You,” featuring Rina Sawayama. Coming up, the group’s film SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie will premiere in theaters worldwide on April 20 and 23. The film, according to Pledis, will serve as a “love letter in movie form from SEVENTEEN” and will feature live concert footage from the K-pop group’s November Power of Love live concerts, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen interviews with all 13 members.

Watch the “Darl+ing” video below: