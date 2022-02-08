Charli XCX Really Wants to Collaborate With Seventeen

Are we getting a Charli XCX and Seventeen collaboration soon? A sweet Twitter exchange has fans thinking it’s possible.

It all started when Charli sent out a tweet on Monday night (Feb. 7) asking her fans how she can get in touch with Seventeen member Vernon. She then followed up her tweet by tagging the group’s official account and writing, “Wanna collab?”

Just a few hours later, the group saw her tweet and responded excitedly, “YES [mind blown emojis] still can’t believe this is real wow.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Charli XCX Seventeen See latest videos, charts and news

YES 🤯🤯 still can't believe this is real wow — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) February 8, 2022

Charli XCX is a pro at making catchy collaborative tracks with her fellow stars, with her verse on Iggy Azalea‘s “Fancy” in 2014 becoming her breakthrough moment. She has since worked with artists including Rita Ora on “Doing It,” Troye Sivan on “1999,” Icona Pop on “I Love It,” Christine and the Queens on “Gone,” Carly Rae Jepsen on “Backseat” and BTS on “Dream Glow.”

The pop singer is set to release her new album Crash in March. Seventeen is currently glowing following the release of their latest mini album Attaca, which dropped in October. Following the mini album’s release, the group hit No 10 on Billboard‘s Artist 100 chart dated November 6, 2021. Attaca also peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated November 6, 2021. It spent two full weeks on the chart.