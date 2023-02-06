SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, DK & Hoshi Are ‘Fighting’ in Special Unit Release: Meet ‘BSS’

While everyone knows SEVENTEEN divide its 13 members into three sub-groups of the Hip-Hop Unit, Vocal Unit and Performance Unit (ask Wednesday‘s Emma Myers for a crash course), “BSS” is another unit that any fan of the chart-topping group should know after releasing their first single “Just Do It” nearly five years ago.

Consisting of members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi, SEVENTEEN’s BSS dropped their first EP, Second Wind, today (Feb. 6), consisting of three new tracks and two unexpected featured guests. Led by the new single “Fighting,” the boys teamed up with breakout Korean hip-hop star Lee Youngji, marking the first time SEVENTEEN or any of its sub-units featured a rapper in a song. A high-energy anthem, “Fighting” is a perfect fit for three of SEVENTEEN’s most animated and energetic members as the stars empathize with the struggles and stresses of daily life but pledge to encourage and cheer for the listener.

Like the sporty highlight medley video, BSS embrace an athletic theme for the accompanying “Fighting” music video, rocking stylish and sporty looks, including a soccer jersey and pieces from an Adidas and Gucci collaboration. Youngji makes an appearance for her verse, spitting fire during the bridge while Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi offer comic relief with cameos in the background.

Alongside “Fighting,” Second Wind also features the retro, synthesizer-focused track “Lunch,” plus Norwegian singer-songwriter Peder Elias features on the solemn-but-hopeful pop cut “7PM.” Like nearly all of SEVENTEEN’s music, all the tracks have the group’s primary producing member Woozi and go-to producer BUMZU on the credits. SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups also co-wrote “Fighting,” showing how, even if only three members perform new music, the K-pop group is always tightly and creatively knit.

Watch BSS’ “Fighting” with Lee Youngji below: