SEVENTEEN Invite Anne-Marie Into Their ‘_WORLD’ on Sparkling New Duet: Listen

SEVENTEEN has unveiled “_WORLD,” their glittery new collab with Anne-Marie, on Friday (Aug. 26 26) via PLEDIS Entertainment.

On the upbeat track, the K-pop boy band kick off the first verse and chorus over a jaunty, hand-clap driven synth line, crooning, “Like a deja vu of heaven/ Meet up, let’s star your interview/ I can give you everything you want/Down to your darkest sides/ Come, come into my world/ Won’t let you down, won’t let you down/ Come to me/ In my, in my, in my new world.”

By the time her verse arrives, the British pop singer is positively mesmerized by the idols, singing in response, “I’m looking at you/ I can’t take my eyes off/ I don’t know what I feel, but it’s feeling illegal/ Ah, so come over here/ I don’t want to spiral/ And I don’t want attention from no other people.”

The duet is a reimagining of the infectious second single off the South Korean act’s most recent album Sector 17, the deluxe repackaging of their fourth studio set, Face the Sun from earlier this year. The original LP also contained the group’s first English-language single “Darl+ing” as well as fan favorites like “Hot,” “Don Quixote” and “Domino.”

SEVENTEEN are currently in the middle of its North American BE THE SUN tour, which started earlier this month in Vancouver. Next, the trek is scheduled to make stops in Washington. D.C., Atlanta, Toronto and more before wrapping on Sept. 6 at Newark’s Prudential Center.

Meanwhile, the lyric video for “Just Friends,” Anne-Marie’s 2018 collab with Marshmello, entered YouTube’s billion views club this April, with the track’s official music video not far behind.

Stream the lyric video for SEVENTEEN and Anne-Marie’s “_WORLD” below.