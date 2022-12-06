Selena Gomez Is Working on New Music: ‘I’m Ready to Have Some Fun’

If you want something done, ask a busy person. Selena Gomez is that person.

The pop artist and actor has crammed it in of late. She stars in Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short; helms the cooking show Selena + Chef; and takes the lead on the documentary My Mind & Me, a personal story on mental health, seven years in the making.

The Apple TV+ series My Mind & Me spawned a single of the same name, and an official music video.

There’s more music to come, says Gomez, who’s keen to switch gears and get back to a party vibe.

On Monday night (Dec. 5), Gomez stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a chat about her hectic schedule.

Does the new single suggest there’s more music coming? “That’s accurate,” she tells Fallon. “Finally.”

Gomez’s last studio album was 2020’s Rare, which, like its two predecessors, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“I’m so used to writing sad-girl songs,” she tells Fallon, noting recording session are taking place in New York City. “But I’m ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it.”

Don’t expect 2023 to be a cruise. Filming for season 3 of Only Murders will kick off in January, Gomez admits during her stint on the late-night couch.

Are the two Martins rubbing off on her? Sure, she’s a little snarky, a little grumpy, otherwise not so much. Gomez also recounts her “oh my god” moment when Meryl Streep came over to say “hi” and kiss her hand (“it was such a surreal moment”).

The artist spoke at some length about her charity work and advocacy, and the purpose it gives her. “I do know I won’t stop this fight until the day I die. I think mental health is incredibly important and should be focused on.”

Watch below.

Gomez stuck around to play a round of “Egg Roulette” with Fallon, a game in which the host and guest take turns smashing eggs on their own heads without knowing which are hard-boiled and which are raw.

If she was having flashbacks, the blame could be attributed to playing “Hot Ones” with Fallon in 2019, an eating game, she recounts, that ended with her barfing in her dressing room.