Selena Gomez Asks ‘Why Am I Single?’ In TikTok Video and Says the Answer Is Just ‘Rude’

Selena Gomez was just trying to have some fun with a silly TikTok dating challenge on Thursday (July 13) when the results turned out to be, well, kind of rude. The singer posted a video cued to Bonnie Tyler’s Footloose soundtrack classic “Holding Out For a Hero” in which she appeared with a red bubble over her head asking “Why Am I Single?”

The red circle then began to flash with a series of suggestions for the 30-year-old singer/actress, including: “You’re materialistic,” “You don’t believe in online dating,” “You’re relying on luck,” “You are holding on to the past,” “You have unhealed wounds,” “You need to rest your parts,” You’re relying on luck,” “You have trust issues” and “You are focused on your career,” among other messages.

But when the roulette of possibilities stopped spinning and landed on “You have bad taste,” well, Gomez was shocked. She gasped open-mouthed in mock horror at someone off-camera and made her feelings perfectly clear in the caption to the clip, which read, “Well that’s rude tik tok.”

The Only Murders in the Building star who has dated Justin Bieber and the Weeknd in the past shot down rumors that she was dating the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart earlier this year, saying “I like being alone too much.”

Back in March, the Rare Beauty founder shared some of her feelings on dating in a TikTok. “I hate it when girls are like ‘My crush doesn’t even know I exist,’” Gomez mouthed along to a popular sound. “I’m like ‘Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist.” She captioned the post: “Still out here lookin for him lol.”

She was at it again last month in another TikTok in which she poked fun at the ups and downs of dating while watching a soccer game with some friends. “I’m single. I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much,” she said in the clip.

Watch Gomez’s video below.