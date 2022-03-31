Selena Gomez Jokes About Why She’s Single in Hilarious Video

Selena Gomez has been expressing her funny side over on TikTok lately, and her most recent clip poked fun at her relationship status.

In a video shared on Thursday (Mar. 31), the “Baila Conmigo” singer is seen lip syncing along to a popular audio in which a woman dodges a man’s attempts to “holla at her.”

“Holla at me for what?” the female voice responds, with Gomez mimicking the confused tone on her face. She then rolls her eyes as the man’s voice names her smile, beauty and personality as reasons he’s attracted to her.

“Maybe this is why I’m single,” Gomez joked in the caption. Don’t believe a damn word.”

Gomez is turning 30 this year, and as she gets closer to her July 22 birthday, she expressed how “excited” she is for the upcoming milestone in a recent interview with People. “When I was younger, I was scared of [growing up], and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”

The star is also “thrilled” about is her first-ever Grammy nomination. Her Revalación is up for best latin pop album at the 2022 ceremony on Sunday (April 3). “It’s cool because I put my heart and soul into that album,” she said. “I’m not fluent in Spanish, but, funny enough, it’s actually easier for me to sing in Spanish than it is to speak it. I wanted to make sure that we were covering all the bases, that the words were beautiful, that it matched where I was in my life and that every little part of the song sounded authentic. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Revelación debuted at No. 1 on the March 27-dated Top Latin Albums chart. Her first-ever Spanish-language album sold 23,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 18, 2021, according to MRC Data — marking the biggest week for a Latin album by a woman since 2017.