Selena Gomez Thinks The Weeknd’s ‘Starboy’ With Her AI Vocals Is ‘Scary’

Ask 100 people how they feel about AI-generated songs and you will likely get 100 different answers. But ask Selena Gomez how she feels about someone who cobbled together an AI version of The Weeknd‘s “Starboy” featuring her computer-generated vocals layered next to those of her ex and, well, her answer is swift and succinct.

“Scary.”

That’s what Gomez commented on a post featuring the reworked 2016 song, in which her face was also added to new artwork for the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single that originally featured Daft Punk. “”House so empty, need a centerpiece/ Twenty racks a table, cut from ebony/ Cut that ivory into skinny pieces/ Then she clean it with her face, man, I love my baby,” Gomez “sings” in the doctored song. The image from the fan account that posted the AI-boosted song featured a caption in Turkish that read: “How did you find Selena’s viral cover of starboy voiced with artificial intelligence?”

“Starboy” was released in November 2016, just a few months before Gomez and Tesfaye were spotted on a date in Los Angeles; the pair broke up less than a year later.

Frankly, Gomez has her own music to think about. Her upcoming single, “Single Soon,” will debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Tending Songs chart, powered by X, dated Aug. 26. “Single Soon” is due out on Friday (Aug. 25) and was announced by the singer on the service formerly known as Twitter on Aug. 17 with the tease, “Since I’m not quite done with SG3 [Gomez’s upcoming album], I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

“Single Soon” will be the first new music from the Only Murders in the Building star since her March 2021 Spanish-language EP Revelacion.