Selena Gomez Teases ‘Maybe Some Music’ Coming This Year

Selena Gomez at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Calif.

Is a new Selena Gomez musical era on the way?

The star teased a little something during a Rare Beauty celebration event for her new Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection, where she played a rapid-fire Q&A game with makeup artist and popular TikToker Mikayla Nogueira.

“The year’s not over yet. Should we expect anything else from Rare Beauty this year?” Nogueira asked the “Look at Her Now” singer, who shared that there might be some makeup launches before cheekily adding, “Maybe some music?”

“No way!” Nogueira responded, to which Gomez mischievously shrugged her shoulders.

The star also revealed her favorite song of hers, which is “Lose You to Love Me.” Back in Oct. 2019, the emotional piano ballad marked the beginning of Gomez’s long-awaited musical comeback, debuting at No. 15 on the Hot 100 before earning the star the first No. 1 hit of her solo career in its second week. The track served as the lead single for the star’s 2020 album Rare, followed by electro-pop anthem “Look at Her Now,” the empowering title track and the flirtatious “Boyfriend” — the latter of which appeared on the deluxe edition of the LP.

