Selena Gomez Casually Teases New Album While Freaking About Her Oscar Legend ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star

Everything’s coming up Gomez in 2023. We know this because on Tuesday night (Jan 17), Selena Gomez teased two huge pieces of news in a single Instagram post. In a black and white snap from the now-filming third season of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, Sel chilled with a huge smile on her face as she shared the couch with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as two fresh members of the team, second season finale guest Paul Rudd and a Building‘s brand newbie: Oscar icon Meryl Streep.

“Very, very grateful lady! @onlymurdershulu @hulu @johnnyhoffman5 thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human,” Gomez captioned the snap.

But it was a response she gave to a comment on the pic that really got Gomez Nation hyped. When a fan asked the very pertinent question, “Where is the album,” Gomez responded with some very exciting news: “Oh, it’s coming,” she wrote.

Gomez’s most recent album, Rare, was released in 2020 and featured “Look at Her Now” and “Lose You to Love Me.” At press time there was no additional information on the album or its release date.

Back to Streep, though. While it’s not yet known what role the triple-Oscar winner will play on the show, it will mark her return to the small screen after starring in season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2019; the upcoming season will also feature former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams.

In another post, Gomez shared some video from set, in which she asked her castmates what was going on and after asking, “could this honestly get any better?,” the camera then pans over to reveal Rudd, who answers, “I do think it could get a little bit better.” Right on cue, Streep pops up from behind a couch to say hello and ask the stars if they need any tea or cozy back pillows.

Check out the on-set snap and Gomez’s album news (in a response to user @abdulitotv):