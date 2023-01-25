Did Selena Gomez Tease Her New Album on Instagram?

Selena Gomez had fans buzzing with a mysterious Instagram post she shared on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

The star posted a series of film snaps that look like they were potentially taken at a recording studio. In the two photos, Gomez is seen jamming out with blonde hair, and cleaning up a spilled drink on the floor. She simply captioned the post “3,” leading fans to speculate that the singer is working on her third studio album.

The IG post comes just a week after Gomez replied to a fan comment on another one of her photos, noting that an album is, in fact, on the way. When a fan asked the very pertinent question, “Where is the album,” Gomez responded with some very exciting news: “Oh, it’s coming,” she wrote. Back in May 2022, she shared on the Crew Call podcast that she’s in the studio working on the record.

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Gomez’s most recent album, Rare, was released in 2020 and featured “Look at Her Now” and “Lose You to Love Me.” Rare gave Gomez her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as both her previous solo albums, 2015’s Revival and 2013’s Stars Dance, also topped the tally. Meanwhile, her 2021 Spanish-language EP Revelación marked the multi-hyphenate’s first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.

At press time there was no additional information on the new album or its release date.