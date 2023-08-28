Selena Gomez Reveals She Had to Have Surgery After Breaking Her Hand

Selena Gomez is excited that her new single, “Single Soon,” is poised to make an impressive debut on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. But in response to a fan post on Sunday hyping the predicted top 20 debut, Gomez revealed that she’s psyched, but currently has bigger fish to fry.

“Broke my hand and had surgery,” Gomez revealed in a response to the post without giving any additional details about the extent or date of the injury. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.” At press time a spokesperson for Gomez said there was no additional information on the injury or the surgery.

Gomez has been working on her anticipated third studio album and while there is still no update on a release date or title, the Only Murders in the Building star dropped her late summer jam “Single Soon” on Friday, telling her faithful, “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Gomez’s most recent full-length album was 2020’s Rare, which was followed up in 2021 with the all-Spanish EP Revalación. After some fans speculated that the new song was possibly aimed at Sel’s ex, The Weeknd (who now goes by his full name, Abel Tesfaye) — who she dated from January to October 2017 — the singer laid the rumors to rest in a comment on Hollywood Life’s Instagram over the weekend, writing, “couldn’t be more false.”

The speculation came after Gomez weighed in on another Weeknd-adjacent story last week, calling an AI reimagining of Abel’s 2016 single “Starboy” featuring her vocals and face on the cover “scary.”

