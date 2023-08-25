×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Selena Gomez Unveils End-of-Summer Song ‘Single Soon’: Stream It Now

The song arrives while Gomez finishes up her third studio album.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends 2022 AFI Fest - "Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me" Opening Night World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 2, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/GI

Selena Gomez isn’t done with her highly anticipated third studio album yet, but she’s keeping fans fed in the meantime with a sassy new jam, “Single Soon,” which arrived on Friday (Aug. 25).

Explore

Explore

Selena Gomez

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote on Instagram announcing the song a week prior to its release, sharing the track’s glamorous cover art. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Related

Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana Apologizes for 'Insensitive Comments' About Transgender Community

Gomez hasn’t released a full-length album since 2020’s Rare, though she did drop her all-Spanish EP Revalación the following year. She’s also guested on a handful of sporadic singles since her last full album, including Rema’s 2022 smash “Calm Down,” and released a standalone track “My Mind & Me” in support of her documentary of the same name last year.

The Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat-produce track opens with a voice note from Gomez’s little sister Gracie, in which the 10-year-old assures her pop superstar big sis: “I love you sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all.”

Listen to “Single Soon” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad