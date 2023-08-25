Selena Gomez Unveils End-of-Summer Song ‘Single Soon’: Stream It Now

Selena Gomez isn’t done with her highly anticipated third studio album yet, but she’s keeping fans fed in the meantime with a sassy new jam, “Single Soon,” which arrived on Friday (Aug. 25).
“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote on Instagram announcing the song a week prior to its release, sharing the track’s glamorous cover art. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”
Gomez hasn’t released a full-length album since 2020’s Rare, though she did drop her all-Spanish EP Revalación the following year. She’s also guested on a handful of sporadic singles since her last full album, including Rema’s 2022 smash “Calm Down,” and released a standalone track “My Mind & Me” in support of her documentary of the same name last year.
The Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat-produce track opens with a voice note from Gomez’s little sister Gracie, in which the 10-year-old assures her pop superstar big sis: “I love you sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all.”
Listen to “Single Soon” below.