Selena Gomez Pokes Fun at SAG Awards Red Carpet Stumble: ‘I Couldn’t Keep My Heels On’

Selena Gomez arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Selena Gomez brushed off what could have been an embarrassing moment with grace and humor on Tuesday (March 1), when she joked about her red carpet slip-up and barefoot moment at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards the day prior.

“Last night was such a magical one,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos from the event, from a makeup room mirror selfie to professional headshots. “I couldn’t keep my heels on but I did manage to take a couple selfies.”

The 29-year-old star took the stage barefoot at the ceremony to hand out the outstanding female actress in a supporting role award to West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose.

The shoeless look came just after Gomez had a bit of a stumble earlier in the evening on the red carpet, when one of her Christian Louboutin pumps gave way and she fell into a handler’s arms before getting pulled back up to her feet. To seemingly avoid the risk of the same thing happening on stage, Gomez ditched the sky high pumps for her presenter role.

Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu detective comedy in which Gomez stars as Mabel Mora, was nominated for ensemble in a comedy series at the 2022 SAG Awards, though the trophy ultimately went to Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

Gomez’s costars, Steve Martin and Martin Short were also up for male actor in a comedy series category, though the both lost once again to Ted Lasso, as the show’s lead Jason Sudeikis took home the honor.