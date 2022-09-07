Selena Gomez and Rema Team Up for ‘Calm Down’ Remix Video: Watch

Rema and Selena Gomez released the music video for their new collaboration “Calm Down” on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

On the remix, the pair trade verses while wandering and dancing their way through a colorful house. “Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah/ And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you/ Do it once, do it twice/ I push back, you hold me tight/ Get a taste for a night/ Baby show me you can calm down, calm down/ Dance with me and take the lead now, lead now/ Got you so high that you can’t come down, come down/ Don’t you ask, you know you’re allowed, allowed,” the Disney Channel alum and Only Murders in the Building star sings on her verse as she writhes confidently to the beat and stares down the camera.

Rema dropped the original track solo back in February as the second single off his debut solo album Rave & Roses, but tapped Gomez to help breathe new life into the song on the remix just last week. Meanwhile Gomez has also been hitting the recording booth on her own lately, teasing a quietly in-the-works follow-up to 2020’s Rare, which included No. 1 single “Lose You to Love Me” as well as “Look at Her Now” and “Boyfriend.”

Next, she’ll make an appearance at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin are nominated against one another for outstanding actor in a comedy series. She’s nominated for an Emmy as a co-producer of the series.

Watch the music video for Rema and Gomez’s “Calm Down” below.