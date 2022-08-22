‘Calm Down’! Selena Gomez & Rema’s Remix Is Coming Really Soon

This news isn’t going to make anybody “calm down”! Rema and Selena Gomez have announced that their new collaboration, a remix of Rema’s “Calm Down,” will be released this Friday, Aug. 26.

In a caption for the announcement, Gomez wrote “so excited for this!” She is the latest star to grace a Rema track. In addition to the “Ice Cream” singer, the fast-rising singer this year has collaborated with Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and 6LACK.

The official announcement comes mere weeks after a video of Gomez excitedly greeting Rema backstage at his Rave & Roses World Tour went viral on social media. And in an Aug. 17 Instagram story, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Rema with a GIF caption that read “coming soon.” Now, fans will hear the new version of Rema’s runaway hit in all of its remixed glory this weekend.

“Calm Down” is the second single from Rave & Roses, Rema’s debut studio album. This year has been a breakout year for the Nigerian Afro-fusion star. “Soundgasm,” the lead single from his debut album, peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, and his Rave & Roses World Tour has taken him across the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Australia. As of press time, “Calm Down” has reached No. 57 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 7 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs.

The new remix comes on the heels of Gomez’s first Primetime Emmy nomination as a producer on the Hulu hit murder-mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

