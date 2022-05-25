×
After Uvalde School Massacre, Texas Native Selena Gomez Says, ‘If Children Aren’t Safe at School Where Are They Safe?’

The singer encouraged fans to support Everytown For Gun Safety.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez from Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 09, 2022 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/GI for Deadline Hollywood

Grand Prairie, Texas native Selena Gomez urged politicians to take decisive action in the wake of the horrific grade school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24) in which an armed 18-year-old allegedly killed 19 children and 2 adults. “Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe?” Gomez wrote.

In a follow up tweet, the singer expressed what many Americans were feeling in response to the 27th school shooting of 2022, which has also seen 212 mass shootings in 145 days so far. “It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future,” Gomez wrote in her second message, which included a link to the Everytown For Gun Safety Action Fund.

In an emotional prime time address, a clearly shaken President Biden expressed his frustration at the refusal by some members of Congress to pass any substantive gun control legislation in the wake of the nation’s second mass shooting incident in two weeks. “Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?” Biden asked.

“The gun manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons, which make them the most and largest profit,” Biden said. “For God’s sake, we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry. Where in God’s name is our backbone?”

The unspeakable act of violence against children at Robb Elementary School committed by the alleged shooter wearing body armor — who reportedly murdered his grandmother before opening fire at the school two days before summer break — only ended after a border patrol agent in the area responded and killed the attacker as he hid behind a barricade.

