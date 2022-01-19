Selena Gomez Excited to Judge 2022 Doodle For Google Contest

Selena Gomez has signed up to be a celebrity judge for this year’s Doodle for Google contest. The annual event, which encourages students from kindergarten through 12th grade to design their own version of the company’s logo has an inspiring theme for 2022: “I care for myself by..”

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I can’t wait to learn how students across the country are approaching mental health and self-care,” Gomez tweeted in announcing her participation. In an accompanying video, Gomez explained why she decided to get involved in this year’s contest.

“I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face the pressure of the world alone, especially at a young age,” said the singer/actress. “That’s why I started the Rare Impact Fund with the goal of raising $100 million for mental health education, particularly in underserved communities. And it’s great that Google is joining us in this mission!”

The winning doodles will be featured on the iconic Google home page, with students encouraged to use any material or medium they want to express themselves, as long as it can be clearly photographed and displayed in a two-dimensional format. In addition to bragging rights, the winner will get a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology award for their school; the contest will run through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 4.

A description of this year’s prompt reads: “We all have a lot going on – and now more than ever, it’s important for us to take care of our bodies and minds. What are your favorite things to do that make you feel better when you’re feeling down? How do you take a break? What activities make you feel calm or give you energy? What or who brings joy to your heart? Our theme this year invites you to share how you nurture your mind, body, and/or spirit as you face the opportunities and challenges every new day brings.”

Other judges for this year’s contest include Sad Girls Club founder and mental health advocate Elyse Fox and 2021 National Teacher of the Year special education teacher Juliana Urtubey.

Watch Gomez announce her participation below.