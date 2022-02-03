Selena Gomez Says This Was Her Biggest ‘Beauty Disaster’

Celebrities, they’re just like us — and even they go through some beauty mishaps.

Selena Gomez felt that way when her tan went awry before the 2018 Met Gala, which she told Glamour UK in an interview published on Tuesday (Feb. 1) was her most memorable “beauty disaster.”

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful – but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker,” she recalled. “When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event – my first thought was – ‘I have to get out of here!'”

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Despite the tanning mishap, the Rare Beauty founder nailed the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme of the gala by wearing a white Stuart Vevers Coach gown and sparkling diamond jewelry.

To poke fun at the haters who criticized her look, Gomez took to Instagram a few days after the event to share a funny video in which she’s seen running away from the camera, with her gown’s train flowing behind her. “Me when I saw my pictures from MET,” she joked in the caption with a shoulder shrug emoji.

However, it seems that Gomez has since perfected the bronzing game, as her company Rare Beauty recently released a line of cream bronzer sticks, which went viral on TikTok in less than two months and sold out at Sephora. There are still a few shades available on Rare Beauty’s site here.

The water-resistant “Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick” creates “an instant sun-kissed glow and blends seamlessly for a second-skin finish,” according to the description. See the product’s announcement below.