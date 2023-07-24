Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Saweetie & Private ‘Barbie’ Screening

Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday over the weekend by doing what a lot of us did: seeing Barbie. Of course, The Only Murders in the Building star had a private screening of the record-setting Greta Gerwig smash that brought in more than $155 million and celebrated with some of her famous friends, including Paris Hilton, Diplo, Saweetie and many more.

She, of course, hosted all of them at a major party — pink-themed, naturally — with the gang of famous attendees including Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Diplo, Sabrina Claudio, Benny Blanco, Karol G, Tyga and many more, according to snaps from the soiree posted by attendees.

In the party pics, Gomez posed on a set of stairs in a frilly red dress and danced the night away with her A-list guests, blowing out the candles on a giant flower-bedecked cake. According to People magazine, Gomez also posted some images from the private screening of Barbie with her little sister Gracie on her Instagram Story, with the whole girl gang rocking pink outfits for the movie that easily topped the weekend box office.

Earlier in the day, Gomez shared a thankful message alongside a pic of her blowing out the candles on an elaborate cake covered with edible flowers. “I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty,” she said of her beauty line that helps to support the fund that focuses on mental health and self-acceptance.

“Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people,” she added. “This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”