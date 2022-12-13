SB19 Share New Winter Ballad ‘Nyebe’ Alongside Footage From First International Tour

After 2022 saw SB19 drop their first English single “WYAT (Where You At)” and head out on their first international tour of the same name, the viral Filipino boy band is heading home and celebrating with a new single.

A winter ballad, “Nyebe” (which means “Snow” in Tagalog) sees the quintet showing a more reflective and emotional side than the feel-good throwback pop in “WYAT.” Their strong vocals are front and center in the moving rock-pop production, where they discuss substantial questions about happiness, worries and living in the moment. Like most of the P-pop band’s material, “Nyebe” was composed by leader Pablo, who also co-produced the song with Filipino singer-songwriter Thyro Alfaro who also has credits on past SB19 tracks like “Win Your Heart” and “Ready, Set, G!”

Pablo creatively directs the official visualizer for “Nyebe” which documents behind-the-scenes moments from SB19’s travels through their recent Where You At World Tour that visited New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dubai and Singapore. Filmed in black-and-white, viewers see moments of the boys hanging around a fire pit and their visit to the Sony Music headquarters in NY, but also less upbeat visuals like what appears to be an unhoused person’s cardboard shelter or trash on the sidewalk. It all speaks to a message Pablo shared via press release alongside the single saying, “Time doesn’t stop, things around us happen so fast. At the end of the day…we just have to live with it and pray, there is always a ray of hope.”

SB19 confirmed they will perform “Nyebe” at their upcoming “WYAT Homecoming Concert” on Dec. 18 at the Araneta Coliseum arena in Quezon City, Philippines. Fans worldwide can buy tickets to tune in to a live stream of the concert and even upgrade to VIP to get access to watch Pablo, Stell, Justin, Ken and Josh’s soundcheck ahead of showtime.

Watch “Nyebe” below: