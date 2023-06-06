Sam Smith Shares ‘Really Positive News’ About Vocal Issues That Caused Show Cancelation

Sam Smith had some good news for fans this weekend about the vocal cord issues that caused the singer to unexpectedly exit a show in Manchester early last month. “I’ve just come back from the doctors today. It’s actually really positive news. My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it’s looking good,” Smith said in an Instagram video on Saturday that has since gone away. “It’s looking like I’m going to be OK for the rest of the shows, and that’s really amazing news.”

Smith exited his gig at the Manchester AO Arena on May 24 after just four songs, telling Sailors at the time, “I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” speaking of the issues that have dogged them on the tour in support of their Gloria album.

In their latest post, Smith apologized to fans who bought tickets for canceled shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, saying the issue was “completely out of my control. I’ll be doing everything I can to get back to you guys as soon as I can. I’ll keep you updated moving forward but thank you again.” At press time the shows had not yet been rescheduled.

Smith’s next scheduled tour date is a July 5 gig at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, followed by a North American tour slated to launch with a July 26 gig in Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Watch Smith’s video below.