Sam Smith Postpones Two UK Shows Due to Illness

Sam Smith‘s shows in Glasgow and Birmingham have been pushed back due to illness. The singer announced to fans on Monday (April 24) that the Birmingham show — which was originally slated for tonight (April 25) at Birmingham Resort World Arena — will be bumped to May 27; tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled one.

Smith wrote to their fans about the postponements in a statement shared by Resorts World Arena in which they said, “I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule our Birmingham show to the 27th May 2023.”

The statement continued, “It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don’t want you to experience it at anything less. Thank you so much for understanding, I know how excited everyone is to see the show, and I feel the same about seeing all of you.”

On Friday (April 21), Glasgow’s OVO Hydro announced the rescheduling of Smith’s planned Saturday night show at the arena, also due to an unspecified illness; that show will now take place on May 25. In a Facebook post last week Smith revealed that the Glasgow show was off after they and “a lot of my team have been hit with a virus that’s made us really unwell.” Smith has not specified what illness befell the team.

The most recent gig on Smith’s Gloria tour was in London on April 19 at The O2, where the singer took time out to pay tribute to Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl who was stabbed to death earlier this year in Warrington, England. Smith wore a halo-shaped headband emblazoned with Ghey’s name during the tribute. Smith’s next scheduled show is slated for Saturday (April 29) at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

Sam Smith’s show tomorrow at Resorts World Arena has sadly had to be rescheduled.



We advise customers to direct further enquiries to their original point of purchase. If this was @ticketfactory contact https://t.co/oMczTPq7pj or call 0333 300 3010. pic.twitter.com/SP1mRU8QcR — Resorts World Arena (@RW__Arena) April 24, 2023