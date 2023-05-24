×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Sam Smith Teases Mystery Collab With Madonna

The pop star's post set fans buzzing, but didn't include a release date for the forthcoming song.

Sam Smith and Madonna
Sam Smith and Madonna Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Sam Smith surprised fans on Tuesday (May 24) by dropping brief teaser for their upcoming collaboration with none other than Madonna.

Related

BB15 Coda Madonna

Chart Rewind: In 1990, Madonna Was in ‘Vogue’ Atop the Hot 100

The electrifying clip posted to the pop star’s social media accounts starts out with a blank screen before Smith’s voice cuts through the black to pronounce “Sam and…” — at which point, Madonna cuts in to tantalizingly whisper her name. The duo then repeat the declaration twice more before the teaser abruptly ends.

Smith chose not to include a caption or any other information about the forthcoming track, but even without a release date or title, fans and famous friends flocked to the singer’s replies to react to the sure-to-be-iconic team-up with Her Madgesty.

“LETS F-KIN GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” wrote Ryan Tedder in all caps on Instagram while music video director Jake Wilson exclaimed, “UM WHATTTTTTT.” Over on Twitter, Smith’s followers declared, “This is about to be a banger,” “THIS DUO OMFG!!!!!” and “Oh bawww laawwwwd the scream i just scrumt.”

Smith released their most recent album Gloria in late January. The studio set was preceded by singles “Love Me More,” “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras and “Gimme,” while on the day of its unveiling, the pop star dropped the defiant music video for fourth single, “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.”

Meanwhile, Madonna is currently prepping her upcoming The Celebration Tour on the heels of releasing Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones last year. The hits-only trek marking the icon’s fortieth anniversary in the music industry will commence July 15 in Vancouver.

Watch the teaser for Smith’s mystery track with Madonna below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad