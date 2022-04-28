×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Sam Smith Unveils Introspective New Single ‘Love Me More’: Listen

"Maybe I am learning how to love me more," Smith sings in the chorus.

Sam Smith
Sam Smith Alasdair McLellan

Sam Smith is growing past their life’s uncertainties and insecurities, learning to embrace themselves unconditionally in their empowering new single, “Love Me More.”

“Have you ever felt like being somebody else? / Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health? / Every day I’m tryin’ not to hate myself / But lately it’s not hurtin’ like it did before / Maybe I am learning how to love me more,” their honeyed vocals ring through the pensive chorus.

Related

Kanye West

Coachella Co-Founder Says Kanye West Dropping Out Was a 'Good Decision for Him'

Explore

Explore

Sam Smith

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time,” Smith said of the song in a press release. “I felt like that for the longest time and slowly I’m learning how to just be nice to myself. I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song. Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend.”

“Love Me More” marks Smith’s first release since 2020, when they dropped their third studio album, Love Goes. The album was released on October 30, 2020, and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Listen to “Love Me More” and watch the accompanying music video below.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad