Sam Smith Unveils Introspective New Single ‘Love Me More’: Listen

Sam Smith is growing past their life’s uncertainties and insecurities, learning to embrace themselves unconditionally in their empowering new single, “Love Me More.”

“Have you ever felt like being somebody else? / Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health? / Every day I’m tryin’ not to hate myself / But lately it’s not hurtin’ like it did before / Maybe I am learning how to love me more,” their honeyed vocals ring through the pensive chorus.

“I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time,” Smith said of the song in a press release. “I felt like that for the longest time and slowly I’m learning how to just be nice to myself. I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song. Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend.”

“Love Me More” marks Smith’s first release since 2020, when they dropped their third studio album, Love Goes. The album was released on October 30, 2020, and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Listen to “Love Me More” and watch the accompanying music video below.