Sam Smith Announces Dates for 2023 ‘Gloria’ North American Arena Tour

Sam Smith announced the dates for their 2023 North American arena tour in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Gloria (Jan. 27). The 27-city GLORIA The Tour — Smith’s first American outing since 2018 — is slated to kick off on July 27 at FTX Arena in Miami and wind down on Sept. 14 at Palacio de Los Desportes in Mexico City.
Singer Jessie Reyez, who appears on Gloria, will open all but one (August 44) of the tour dates on the run of shows for the album that features the Grammy-nominated first single “Unholy.” American Express card members can buy tickets before the general public beginning Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. local time through Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.
In addition, an exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will kick off on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. local time, with tickets slated to go on sale to the general public on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. local time; click here for more information on purchasing tickets.
Smith was on hand last month at the White House when President Joe Biden signed the historic Respect for Marriage Act, protecting same-sex and interracial marriages across the country. At the ceremony, Cyndi Lauper sang her iconic hit, “True Colors,” while Smith took the stage to perform their breakthrough 2014 ballad, “Stay With Me.”
Check out the dates for Smith’s 2023 North American tour below:
July 25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
July 26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
July 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 1 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 2 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 4 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 5 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 8 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre
August 15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
August 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Sept. 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Sept. 5 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 7 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 8 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 12 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
Sept. 14 — Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes