Shirtless Sam Asghari Assures Britney Spears He’s ’10 Times Better’ Than Brad Pitt

When it comes to thirst-trap shirtless pics, personal trainer/actor Sam Asghari is no slouch. Which is why Britney Spears‘ fiancé may have been a bit miffed when he recently stumbled on a snap of a topless Brad Pitt in Brit’s closet. To be fair, Spears has a long-running crush on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, but in a video posted on Asghari’s Insta page on Wednesday he said he had a “huge problem” with her ongoing fangirling.

Wearing a pink cowboy hat and, of course, no shirt, Asghari focused in on a framed photo of a topless Pittt from his 1991 breakout as J.D. in Thelma and Louise, which appeared to have a place of honor in Brit’s closet. “My girl got a picture of… Who’s this? Brad Pitt,” he said, as Spears added from afar, “the one and only.”

Because he’s a good sport, Black Monday actor Asghari didn’t mess with the shrine, but smiled and asked, “you don’t think I can do this?” as Spears giggled in the background. He then held up a pink hairdryer in homage to Pitt and parroted the famous line, “Simon says, everybody down on the floor! If you don’t lose your head you ain’t gonna lose your head!” The line read got a “that’s good, baby” nod from Spears.

Proclaiming that he’s “10 times better” than “that guy” Brad, Asghari shut down any potential comparisons by flipping the Pitt pic down. Spears, 40, recently wrote about her dreams of expanding her family with Asghari, 28, proclaiming in a March 4th birthday post for her beloved, “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much. I want a family with you. I want it all with you!”

Watch Asghari shut down Brit’s Pitt shrine below.