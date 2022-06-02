Sadie Sink Says It Was an ‘Honor’ to Work With Taylor Swift: ‘It Was Super Special To Me’

Having a collaboration with an all-time shero on your resumé never gets old. Just ask Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, who still can’t believe that she got to co-star with Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner) in the 15-minute Taylor Swift-directed short film for “All Too Well.”

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the Glamour magazine June cover story, Sink, 20, opens up about becoming the break-out star of the Netflix horror drama’s young cast, handling the intense pressure of living under the Hollywood glare as a teen, dealing with her TV brother Billy’s death last season and, of course, what it was like to be hand-picked by Swift to star in the epic “All Too Well” short film chronicling 7 chapters of a couple’s relationship.

“She’s [Swift] someone that I’ve always wanted to work with, but never thought that I would on anything because I never though our paths would cross in any way,” Sink said of the opportunity to work with the singer. “She’s such an incredible human being and so smart, so grounded. Just everything you’d want her to be and just as a friend, as a director, as a mentor it’s really incredible to have her. That experience was really, really special and yeah, it was kind of a cool opportunity to step out of being a kid on screen.”

The video for the extended version of the song was released to coincide with last year’s Red (Taylor’s Version), giving Swifties their first-ever listen to the super-sized original track and a visual that brought the song’s dramatic love story to life.

“Of course it’s such an iconic song and the way she brought that to life on screen was really special so it was an honor to be a part of it,” Sink said.

Last month, Sink was asked by Tudum what modern day song would potentially save Sink’s Stranger character, Max Mayfield, from the certain death sentence of encountering this seasons’ most lethal killer demon, Vecna. “That song honestly can revive me from anything,” the star said of the fan-favorite Folklore track “August.”

To be fair, in the show, Max’s favorite song is Kate Bush‘s 1985 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which her friends blast into her headphones once they learn that music has a special way of grounding people in reality. Thanks to the prominent placement in this season, Bush’s track surged on streaming services by 9,900% last week and could re-enter the all-genre, multi-metric Billboard Hot 100 as well, potentially besting her previous chat peak when “Running” hit No. 30 on the Hot 100 in Nov. 1985.

Watch Sink’s interview below (Swift talk begins at 2:34).