Sabrina Claudio Turns Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Favorite Crime’ Into a Sultry Slow Jam: Watch

On Wednesday (April 13), Sabrina Claudio unveiled her take on “Favorite Crime” by Olivia Rodrigo.

For the Cover Nation performance, the R&B singer transformed the Sour album cut into a breathy, sultry slow jam, singing, “Know that I loved you so bad/ I let you treat me like that/ I was your willing accomplice, honey/ And I watched as you fled the scene/ Doe-eyed as you buried me/ One heart broke, four hands bloody/ Those things I did/ Just so I could call you mine/ Oh, the things you did/ Well, I hope I was your favorite crime.”

Although not released as an official single like “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu” or “Good 4 U,” the song still managed to make an impact on the Billboard Hot 100 by bowing at No. 16 when Rodrigo released her smash-debut album back in May 2021. At the time, all 11 of the LP’s tracks stormed the chart, while Sour itself debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent five weeks at the top of the chart.

Meanwhile, Claudio is currently readying her fourth studio album Based on a Feeling, which is scheduled to be released May 6 via Atlantic Records as a follow-up to her 2020 holiday record Christmas Blues.

The singer spilled the tea on what fans can expect from the new project last month while attending Billboard’s Women in Music 2022. “The music is done. I’m just gonna say that,” she said on the red carpet. “Yeah, I’m just very excited. I haven’t released music in two years — actually, I haven’t been out of the house in two years!” (During the event, she also presented Karol G with this year’s Rulebreaker Award.)

Watch Claudio’s interpretation of “Favorite Crime” below.