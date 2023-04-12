×
 
Sabrina Carpenter’s Portland Show Was Cancelled Due to ‘Credible Threat’ at Nearby Venue

Carpenter said Monday's show was called off due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Sabrina Carpenter, Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/GI

Sabrina Carpenter apologized to her fans in Portland on Tuesday (April 11) after the singer said she was forced to cancel Monday night’s show at Keller Auditorium unexpectedly. “Portland – I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight,” she tweeted.

The “Nonsense” star promised that refunds would be available and then noted that the venue would be closed for the night.

Rolling Stone reported that Carpenter’s fans were asked to leave the Auditorium after a “credible security threat” was made to the venue that the singer was originally slated to perform at in the city, the Crystal Ballroom. “Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue,” Portland Police Bureau Lt. Nathan Sheppard told RS.

Police said Carpenter previously announced she was upgrading to the larger venue, but even though she was no longer scheduled at the Ballroom, promoter AEG Presents and Sabrina’s team opted to scotch the show out of concern for her fans’ safety.

An AEG Presents spokesperson told the magazine that, “While the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically, Sabrina and event organizers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off. Steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly, and safely.” Portland police said they sent out extra patrols around both venues due to the threat but found on explosive devices.

Before venue officials asked fans to leave the Auditorium an hour after Carpenter was slated to perform, they were reportedly able to attend Sabrina’s VIP soundcheck and watch opening act Spill Tab. Carpenter, who is on the road supporting last year’s Emails I Can’t Send album, performed in Seattle on Tuesday night, where the venue implemented a clear bag policy, seemingly in the wake of Monday’s incident. Her next scheduled show is on Saturday (April 15) at the Warfield in San Francisco

See Carpenter’s tweet below.

