S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death Revealed

Six weeks after the shocking death of S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole at his home in Dorset, England at age 46, his cause of death has been revealed. Sky News reported that the Dorset Coroner’s Service announced in a statement on Wednesday (May 17) that there will be no inquest into Cattermole’s death after it determined that he died from natural causes.

“We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded,” a spokesperson for the Coroner’s Office reportedly said in a statement.

At the time of his death, the singer’s bandmates announced the news in an April 7 post on their social channels, writing, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

The British pop act — whose members also include Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh — announced in February that they are reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour of the U.K. and Ireland this fall, including three sold-out performances at London’s O2 Arena.

Earlier this week, the group announced that Spearritt will be sitting out the tour, which is still slated to go forward in October with the remaining members. “He’s always going to be with us,” Stevens said in the clip announcing Spearritt’s leave-taking. “He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning. And we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and it’s going to make it even more special.”