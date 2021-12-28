×
What Was Your Favorite Cover by BLACKPINK’s Rosé This Year? Vote!

Billboard wants to know which performance you think made the K-pop star shine the brightest.

Rosé
Blackpink's Rosé walking on the red carpet at the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. Anthony Behar

As Rosé once said, “BLACKPINK is the revolution!” On Tuesday (Dec. 28), the New Zealand-Korean singer shared her cover of Cautious Clay‘s “Wildfire.”

The acoustic take, which the BLACKPINK member filmed in front of a stunningly vivid sunset, added to the collection of impressive covers she’s released throughout the year in the wake of her debut solo single “On the Ground.”

To celebrate, Billboard rounded up the K-pop idol’s five best cover performances from her streak this spring and summer on South Korean variety show Sea of Hope.

Often paired with fellow K-pop stars Onew (of SHINee) and Lee Su-hyun (of AKMU), Rosé showed off her wide and varied range of musical influences, performing everything from rock (The Killers‘ “Read My Mind”) and pop (Colbie Caillat and Jason Mraz‘s “Lucky”) to R&B (Alicia Keys‘ “If I Ain’t Got You”) and pop-punk (Paramore‘s “The Only Exception”).

Now, Billboard wants to know which cover performance you think made the BLACKPINK star shine the brightest. Were you as impressed as Mayer was by her “gorgeous” take on his beloved Continuum ballad? Were we the luckiest to witness her collab with Onew on Caillat and Mraz’s lovestruck 2008 duet? Did Rosé’s vocals on Keys’ fan favorite from her 2003 sophomore album blow you away? Or maybe you were taken aback by how well the singer translated Brandon Flowers and Co.’s 2006 hit into a delicate beachside ditty driven by keys.

Whichever of Rosé’s many covers this year you loved most, vote in Billboard‘s official poll below and let your voice be heard!

