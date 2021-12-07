BLACKPINK’s Rosé Can Now Tell You a Bedtime Story With Her New Partnership

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé is using her vocal talents in a brand new way. On Tuesday (Dec. 7), the K-pop star took to Instagram to announce that she has collaborated with popular mediation and sleep app Calm for her very own bedtime story titled “Grounded With Rosé,” which is available now.

“I’ve been dying to share this exciting news with you all but I finally get to tell you – I have my very own sleep story, out now on @calm!!” the singer shared. “I started using Calm almost two years ago and it’s helped me get a comfortable, good nights sleep every single time. I literally dreamed of recording my own version someday, so thank you Calm for having me join in this fun project. I certainly won’t be able to fall asleep to my own sleep story just yet (still getting used to hearing my own talking voice lol) but I cannot wait for you guys to hear it.”

Rosé added, “I hope you all enjoy it, let me know what you guys think, but most importantly: I hope it makes you all KNOCK. OUT.”

The BLACKPINK member is the latest celebrity voice to partner with Calm. In July, the app announced a partnership with Harry Styles, and have had others such as Kelly Rowland, LeBron James, Laura Dern, Lucy Liu, Matthew McConaughey and more lend their voices for story narration.

The 24-year-old most recently released her first solo EP, R — which contained singles “On the Ground” and “Gone” — via YG and Interscope in March. “On the Ground” hit the No. 1 spots on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US chart, while “Gone” reached No. 29 and No. 17 on the charts respectively.

See Rosé’s announcement below.