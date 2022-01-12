×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer of Classic Girl Group The Ronettes, Dies at 78

Spector's family confirmed her passing after "a brief battle with cancer."

Ronnie Spector
Ronnie Spector photographed in the United Kingdom on April 28, 1971. Jack Kay/Daily Express/GI

Ronnie Spector, iconic lead singer for ’60s girl group hitmakers The Ronettes, has died at age 78 after being diagnosed with cancer.

A statement from the family was released on Spector’s website confirming her passing, reading, “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”

More details on this story to come.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Ronnie Spector

The Ronettes

See latest videos, charts and news

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad