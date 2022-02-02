Who Should Be Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022? Vote!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 17 musicians eligible for induction into the Rock Hall’s Class of 2022 on Wednesday (Feb. 2), but who should be given a coveted slot?

First-time nominees for the Class of 2022 are Dolly Parton, Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, and Carly Simon. Though some artists have been eligible for decades, Rock Hall rules state that an artist’s first commercial recording needs to be released 25 years earlier than the year of nomination. With this rule, Eminem scored a nom in his first year of eligibility.

There are also a series of repeat nominees for this year’s class. MC5 and Rage Against the Machine nabbed their sixth and fourth nominations, respectively, while Kate Bush, Judas Priest, New York Dolls, Eurythmics and Devo secured their third nods. Two-time nominees include Dionne Warwick, Fela Kuti and Pat Benatar.

A body of more than 1,000 artists, industry members and historians decide which nominees will be inducted into the Rock Hall, but fans can have a say in the selection process by casting their vote for the Class of 2022 at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the museum in Cleveland. The list of inductees will be revealed in May.

So who do you think should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Vote below!