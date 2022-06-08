Robbie Williams Celebrates 25 Years As a Solo Artist With ‘XXV’

Robbie Williams, one of Britain’s biggest pops stars of this century, or any other, returns to the hits that got him there for his next album.

The pop veteran’s 13th studio album XXV is a career-spanning collection of his big numbers, reworked with Metropole Orchestra of the Netherlands.

As its title suggests, XXV is a nod to the quarter century that has passed since Stoke-On-Trent’s favorite lad released his debut album, Life thru a Lens.

Though Williams never scaled great commercial heights in the United States, he can fill arenas and stadiums across Europe and in Australia, and he’s a phenomenon in his homeland, where he has bagged 13 solo No. 1 albums and seven best-selling singles.

All but one of his studio albums topped the Official U.K. Albums Chart (2009’s Reality Killed the Video Star broke the streak, peaking at No. 2), and he has won a record 18 Brit Awards as a solo artist and as part of Take That. That set includes the BRITs Icon Award, which he received in 2017.

“I’m so excited to announce my new album XXV which celebrates many of my favorite songs from the past 25 years,” he comments in a statement. “Each track has a special place in my heart so it was a real thrill to record them again with the Metropole Orkest. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

XXV is due out on Sept. 9 via Columbia, and is the followup to Robbie’s first holidays collection, 2019’s The Christmas Present.

The new album’s tracks are newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the Dutch orchestra.

Williams goes naked for the XXV cover, the tracklist and artwork for which can be seen below.

XXV tracklisting:

1. Let Me Entertain You

2. Come Undone

3. Love My Life

4. Millennium

5. The Road To Mandalay

6. Trippin

7. Bodies

8. Candy

9. Supreme

10. Strong

11. Eternity

12. No Regrets

13. She’s The One

14. Feel

15. Rock DJ

16. Kids

17. Angels

18. Lost

19. Nobody Someday

Deluxe album additions:

20. Lazy Days

21. Hot Fudge

22. Sexed Up

23. More Than This

24. Disco Symphony

25. Better Man

26. Home Thoughts From Abroad

27. The World and Her Mother

28. Into The Silence

29. Angels (Beethoven AI)