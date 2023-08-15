RM Promises That BTS Will Be ‘Back For Sure’ in 2025: ‘This Is Like a Vacation’

How can you miss them if they don’t go away? That’s essentially what BTS‘ RM said during a Weverse livestream over the weekend, during which the singer promised ARMY that the K-pop supergroup is on target to regroup right on schedule.

After reading a heartfelt letter from an ARMY member expressing how much the group has meant to their fans over the past decade, RM offered some assurance, and hope, that things will be back to normal soon.

“I hope our songs and solo projects could be another reminder to you guys of how important ARMY was, has been and will be in our lives at the same time,” he read, speaking in English after listening to the ARMY-created tribute song “Love Letters” during the chat. “I hope that it is a reminder that spring will come again. Please continue to keep BTS alive in your hearts, in this moment and perhaps throughout your entire life.”

After sharing the ARMY thoughts, RM got personal, noting that band mate Suga talked “a lot” about the feelings he had during his 28-show solo run this year and how much love he felt from ARMY, who are patiently “waiting for the reunion in 2025”; BTS’ seven members announced last year that they were taking a group break to focus on solo projects while the men prepare to take part in South Korean’s mandatory military service requirement.

“Even though we’re doing our solo activities on our own… what I’m thinking these days when I’m doing my solo projects is… this is just like a vacation,” RM said of his solo efforts, which include his recent hot trending songs No. 1 collab with Colde on “Don’t Ever Say Love Me.”

“To get back to where I was, which was BTS and ARMY. All the solo [activities] is just a journey,” he said. “But it is a very important journey for Chapter 2. But it’s a journey to get back home safe.”

And then RM uttered the words all of ARMY have been waiting to hear.

“Eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025… [we will] be back for sure. We’ll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025.”

During the 40-minute video chat, RM also commented on his buzz cut (“no reason” he said when someone asked why he’d shorn his locks) and busted out some dance moves, admitting that he’s “scared” he’s going to forget the group’s choreo if he doesn’t keep practicing. He also munched on a candy bar and fessed up that he doesn’t really watch soccer unless it’s the World Cup.

So far, Jin and J-Hope have entered the military and Suga is expected to go next.

Watch RM’s live chat below.