RM Releases Debut Solo Album ‘Indigo’: Stream It Now

RM finally unveiled his long-awaited debut solo album Indigo on Friday (Dec. 2) via Big Hit Music.

For his first full-length effort sans his BTS bandmates, the rapper enlisted a diverse slate of guests assists from the likes of Erykah Badu (opener “Yun”), Anderson .Paak (“Still Life”), Epik High leader Tablo (“All Day”), Paul Blanco and Mahalia (the Honne-produced “Closer”) and more.

“Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” a press release revealed ahead of the album, promising to “present a different charm” to the South Korean rapper.

Earlier, on Nov. 22, RM teased the album’s themes in a preview video that read, “Record of RM: Indigo. From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans. The last archive of my twenties.”

ARMY have some visuals to pour over, with RM releasing the official music video for Indigo’s lead single “Wild Flower” — which features South Korean rock singer youjeen — at the stroke of midnight. Watch below.

With the release of Indigo, RM becomes the latest member of the best-selling K-pop boy band to deliver a solo LP, just months after J-Hope dropped the 10-track Jack in the Box. He previously released his self-titled EP in 2015 and follow-up Mono in 2018.

He’ll support the new album with an NPR Tiny Desk concert, dropping at 5am Friday (Dec. 2).

In other BTS-related news, Jin is set to be the first Bangtan Boy to begin his mandated service in the South Korean military this month in the wake of his new solo single “The Astronaut.”

Stream Indigo below.