Rita Ora Confirms She’s Married to Taika Waititi, Lampoons Wedding in ‘You Only Love Me’ Music Video: Watch

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are officially hitched! On Friday (Jan. 27) the singer revealed she and her longtime love secretly got married last summer.

“Yes. I am officially off the market, people,” she said in an interview with the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast Radio, per ET Canada. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself…It was exactly, exactly how I wanted. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

Ora is, however, giving fans a taste at what her nuptials could’ve been in the music video for her new single “You Only Love Me.” In fact, the clip opens with video messages from her celeb pals like Chelsea Handler, Lindsay Lohan and Kristen Stewart wishing her well on her wedding day. But from there, disaster strikes at nearly every turn, and not even a surprise cameo from Sharon Stone or a voice memo from Waititi himself can save the nuptials.

“I can’t believe you look at me the way I look at you/ ‘Cause no one’s ever loved me back the way that you do do/ I’ve been messed up a thousand times, but you make it right/ And even on my darkest days, you show me the light,” she sings, as the rainbow-hued bridesmaids cause chaos, the wedding cake arrives as the size of a cupcake and the regal venue quite literally goes up in flames. (Hey, at least Ora looks fabulous in her vintage wedding dress by Yves Saint Laurent.)

Watch Ora’s hilariously doomed wedding fall apart in the “You Only Love Me” video above.