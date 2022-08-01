Ringo Starr Announces ‘Cleverly-Named’ New Mini-Album, ‘EP3’

Ringo Starr is gearing up to spread a little more love in the world. The former Beatles drummer and solo star revealed over the weekend that he has come up with the best title for the upcoming sequel to his 2012 Change the World EP.

“[The] cleverly-named EP3, featuring four brand-new tracks with longtime collaborators Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar” is due out on Sept. 16 on CD and download, with cassette and vinyl due out in the fall, according to a statement announcing the project that promises some of Ringo’s “instantly-recognizable vocals, feel-good lyrics, and easy-breezy melodies.”

“I am in my studio writing and recording every chance I get,” Starr explained in a press release. “It’s what I have always done and will continue to do, and releasing EPs more frequently allows me to continue to be creative and give each song a little more love.”

As a sneak peek, Starr, 82, dropped the bouncy single “World Go Round,” a mid-tempo rocker in which the peace and love-loving octopus gardener talks about how we are all in this together. “We can try to rise above/ It only takes a little love/ Hey, hey/ We all make the world go ’round/ You’re not alone in this/ We all make the world go ’round,” he sings on the track’s optimistic chorus.

The new songs, which also include “Everyone and Everything,” “Let’s Be Friends” and “Free Your Soul,” were recorded at Starr’s Roccabella West home studio.

Listen to “World Go Round” below.