Rihanna’s ‘Stay’ Passes One Billion Streams Milestone on YouTube

RiRi crosses the billion-streams milestone on YouTube with her 2013 ballad, which features guest vocals from Nashville artist and producer Mikky Ekko.

Rihanna
Rihanna attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rihanna‘s “Stay” is now a card-carrying member of YouTube’s billionaire club. 

The Barbados-born singing superstar crosses the billion-streams milestone on the streaming platform with her 2013 hit ballad, which features guest vocals from Nashville artist and producer Mikky Ekko.

Lifted from Rihanna’s Billboard 200-leading album from 2012, Unapologetic, the mellow tune peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, was nominated for a Grammy Award (best pop duo/group performance) and scooped song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Rihanna is already a member of billionaire club — with the stuff that folds.

RiRi’s Fenty cosmetics empire pushed her into billionaire territory. According to Forbes, she’s worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

It’s not Rihanna’s first induction into YouTube’s elite club. “Stay” is reportedly her eighth music video to cross one billion streams on YouTube — extending her record for solo female artists — and Ekko’s first.

