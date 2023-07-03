Rihanna Celebrates Making Spotify History ‘Wit No New Album’

Don’t let the focus on motherhood and her business empires fool you — Rihanna definitely has not forgotten that she’s one of the biggest music artists of all time, and neither should fans. The Grammy winner took to Instagram recently to share a graphic of her latest record-breaking achievement that Spotify later confirmed: On July 1, Rihanna became the first female artist to have 10 songs reach one billion streams in Spotify history.

“Bad Gal billi,” Rihanna captioned her post. “wit no new album… lemme talk my s–t!”

Rihanna has infamously yet to release the follow-up to her last studio album, 2016’s Billboard 200-topping Anti. Although Riri is keeping fans waiting for the album, she has returned to music in small doses. Last year she released two songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack: “Born Again” and “Lift Me Up,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Earlier this year, the Bajan singer headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which included a reveal of her second pregnancy.

Rihanna’s billion-streams club songs on Spotify are “Diamonds,” “We Found Love” (with Calvin Harris), “Love on the Brain,” “Stay” (with Mikky Ekko), “This Is What You Came For” (with Calvin Harris), “Needed Me,” “Four Five Seconds” (with Kanye West & Paul McCartney), “Work” (with Drake), “Umbrella” (with Jay-Z) and “Love the Way You Lie” (with Eminem).

Check out Rihanna’s and Spotify’s posts below: