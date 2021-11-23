Rihanna Heats Up the Holidays With Savage Fenty Lingerie Shoot

Rihanna has the perfect gift to slip under your tree. It’s a small package, so make sure it doesn’t get lost in the shuffle, though. The singer modeled some of her Savage Fenty lingerie in a 19-second clip she posted on Monday night (Nov. 22). In the video that features a slinky instrumental track, RihRih keeps it classy in a room full of low-hanging chandeliers, rocking a burgundy bra and garter set as she strikes a series of provocative poses.
The accompanying text makes her message crystal clear: “all he want for Christmas,” followed by a tree emoji in the final version of the video she teased back on Halloween.
It’s just one of the Rih-related gifts you can give your loved ones this season, coming just weeks after the singer announced a “Rih-issue” of her entire discography. On Nov. 4, Rihanna announced a special limited-edition release of all eight of her albums on vinyl, which will feature unique colors and exclusive apparel and merchandise.
All the records — starting from Rih’s 2005 release, Music of the Sun, up to 2016’s Anti, her most recent release — will feature a one- or two-record box set specially curated by the singer, who has curated each record’s packaging. The sets range from $100 to $140. At press time, the Anti Rih-issue was sold out, though the other seven selections appeared to be available in the singer’s webstore.
Check out the video below.
all he want for Christmas… 🎄 pic.twitter.com/ZPVLzsCccn
— Rihanna (@rihanna) November 23, 2021