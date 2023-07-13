×
Rihanna Is ‘So Grateful’ For her 5 Emmy Nominations

"5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!!"

Rihanna
Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna is always full of surprises. But when the Primetime Emmy nominations were announced and her name was read out, it was RiRi who was left gobsmacked.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance scored five Emmy nominations, including outstanding variety special (live), which she shares with executive producer Jay-Z. 

Until now, she’s never had a Primetime Emmy nod.

The occasion wasn’t lost on the “Umbrella” singer, who dug out her red Super Bowl outfit for a social post. “Pull up breed up 2 d bashment,” reads the accompanying comments. “5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!”

The awards will be presented on Monday, Sept. 18.

RiRi’s performance at the football’s showpiece event in February 2022 was huge for several reasons. It represented her first major live performance following a lengthy absence from the spotlight. And she used the occasion to show off her baby bump, a moment that caused the Internet to (nearly) melt down.

The billionaire businesswoman and mom recently became the first female artist to have 10 songs reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Rihanna’s billion-streams club songs on Spotify are “Diamonds,” “We Found Love” (with Calvin Harris), “Love on the Brain,” “Stay” (with Mikky Ekko), “This Is What You Came For” (with Calvin Harris), “Needed Me,” “Four Five Seconds” (with Kanye West & Paul McCartney), “Work” (with Drake), “Umbrella” (with Jay-Z) and “Love the Way You Lie” (with Eminem).

Expect that collection to grow when the Barbadian artist release the follow-up to her last studio album, 2016’s Billboard 200-topping Anti.

As her list of hits builds, so too does her family.  Earlier this week, the 35-year-old musician, mogul and expecting mom showed off her third-trimester baby bump while premiering a coral Savage X Fenty bra and panties set. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky already have a baby son, RZA.

