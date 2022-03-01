Rihanna Had the Best Response to Someone Who Told Her She Was ‘Late’ to Dior Fashion Show

Rihanna attends the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022 in Paris.

Rihanna continues to be the queen of short, devastating comebacks.

The pregnant singer and beauty mogul showed off her baby bump in a sheer black dress at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (Mar. 1) — but she arrived fashionably late.

As she was walking down the red carpet, a viral video uploaded to Twitter showed someone in the crowd calling out Rihanna for her tardiness. “You’re late,” a voice is heard shouting repeatedly.

In response, without batting an eyelash, RiRi turns to the heckler and simply says, “No s—.”

Rihanna reacts to someone telling her she’s “late” to the Dior womenswear show: “No sh*t” pic.twitter.com/YVj89zHDo1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2022

Twitter, as expected, exploded with reactions to Rih’s comeback, and a popular response was quoting Julie Andrews’ character in 2001’s The Princess Diaries: “A queen is never late, everyone else is simply early.”

Rihanna’s daring new look — and biting commentary — is just the latest in her series of envy-worthy Fashion Week outfits. A day earlier, the “We Found Love” singer appeared at the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and once more rocked her baby bump in a figure-hugging, peach minidress.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” Rihanna previously told Entertainment Tonight about dressing up during her pregnancy after announcing that she was expecting. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Rihanna and Rocky revealed they were expecting their first child together with a photo shoot while taking a walk out in New York City during the weekend of Jan. 30-31.