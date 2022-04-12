Jack Harlow, Latto, Ty Dolla $ign & More Set to Perform at Revolve Festival 2022: Exclusive

Fashion retailer Revolve is teaming up with Los Angeles hospitality company The h.wood Group to bring today’s biggest stars to Coachella’s most coveted party.

Revolve Festival announced exclusively to Billboard on Monday (April 11) that it’s returning to La Quinta, Calif., on April 16 and 17 for its fifth year after a three-year hiatus. Set to take the stage on Saturday (April 16) are Ty Dolla $ign, Bia and Jessie Murph, plus some special guest performances before Sunday (April 17), when Jack Harlow, Latto, Iann Dior and Mills take the stage. Willow will also be joining Sunday’s event as a special guest appearance.

Both days of the Revolve Festival will also include DJ sets by DJ Tay James and Zack Bia, Brittany Sky and Angel + Dren on Saturday, and Devin Lucien, Pookie | Honey and Angel + Dren on Sunday.

For nightlife enthusiasts, The h.wood Group will also be hosting a “Bootsy Bellows After Party” on Saturday night.

“Revolve Festival is our global cultural event, and the ultimate convergence of the lifestyle aspects we are most known for: fashion, music and fun,” Michael Mente, co-founder and co-CEO of Revolve Group, said in a press statement. “Our partnership with The h.wood Group allows us to explore this at the highest level, and to deliver bigger and better in all ways for fans, and our community. We can’t wait to bring this incredible lineup to the desert.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Revolve to throw the biggest activations during the festival weekend,” John Terzian and Brian Toll, co-founders of The h.wood Group, mirrored. “We are introducing the most epic lineup and award-winning talent to set the stage and bar high, while also bringing our world-renowned ‘Bootsy Bellows After Party’ to the same venue, rounding out the festivities. We really believe this will be where everyone will want to be.”

Additionally, Revolve Festival guests will have access to a number visually immersive, social media-ready installations, including experiences with partners Venmo and Spotify. Hawkers, will be onsite as the official sunglasses partner.

Upon arrival, guests will be treated to organic pressed juices from popular Los Angeles-based health market Erewhon, delivered via Postmates, the official food delivery partner for Revolve Festival, and cocktails provided by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and tequila seltzers by the ready-to-drink partner, Onda. Daring Foods and a Good American ice cream truck will also on site, as well as drinks from exclusive energy partner, Celsius. Additional onsite partners include Zip and Pley Beauty.

“After nearly three years of hiatus, we are excited to showcase the incredible talent, brands, partners and content we believe our audience will be inspired by, and excited to celebrate with us,” Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of Revolve said in a press statement. “Festival is a time our customer most looks forward to, so we always have to be there, and can’t wait to be back!”

See the lineup below, and shop the Revolve Festival Shop, curated with Zip here, between now and April 30.