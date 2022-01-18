‘West Side Story’ Actress Rachel Zegler Apologizes For Dramatic Re-Enactment of Britney Spears Tweets

Rachel Zegler apologized over the weekend for seemingly making light of Britney Spears‘ ongoing family drama. The 20-year-old YouTube star and actress, whose big screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story recently earned her a Golden Globe award, offered the mea culpa after she posted — and then deleted — a clip in which she read some recent Spears tweets as a dramatic dialogue.

Spears is currently embroiled in a heated back-and-forth with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, with Brit calling out Jamie Lynn for airing the family’s private business in a series of interviews and social media posts promoting Jamie Lynn’s new memoir. “It’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!! You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me most !!!” the pop star wrote Jan. 15 in the latest salvo in their war of words.

After Spears’ fans lambasted Zegler for the poor taste stunt — which found her doing dramatic line readings of some of Britney’s recent tweets as if auditioning for a part — the actress seemed to have rethought her decision and apologized for the bit.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always,” Zegler tweeted on Monday (Jan. 17). “While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone. This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable.

Check out an archived version of the offending video and Zegler’s apology below.

This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable. (2/2) — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 17, 2022