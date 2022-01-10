Pussycat Dolls Members Say They Found Out About Canceled Tour From Nicole Scherzinger Social Post

The claws are out. When it comes to their now-canceled reunion tour, two members of the Pussycat Dolls are claiming they weren’t informed of the news until they saw bandmate Nicole Scherzinger‘s announcement on social media.

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled,” Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar wrote on the latter’s Instagram feed. “As of now, there has been no official notification of that. Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.”

After thanking the girl group’s fans, the duo admitted “this is not the outcome we had hoped for” but explained that the decision to scrap the long-awaited tour was “out of our control.”

“We all had big dreams for this brand to expand especially creating the music so all of our voices could be heard, which would be true female empowerment,” they added. “We will always honor the essence of what the true definition of being a Pussycat Doll is. This tour may have come to an end but it is not the end of the Dolls story. We created a sisterhood that will live on…”

The Pussycat Dolls’ reunion has been a victim of terribly unfortunate timing from the beginning, kicking off with the comeback single “React” being released in February 2o20 just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the planet. Since then, plans had been on hold, with the dates for a previously announced U.K. arena tour initially pushed back to spring 2021.

In the interim, Bachar and Sutta teamed up for a sultry holiday cover of “Santa Baby” featuring fellow OG Doll Ashley Roberts during Christmas 2020. (Scherzinger and bandmate Kimberly Wyatt were absent from the video, while original member Melody Thornton chose not to participate in the group’s reunion in any capacity.)

However, developments took a turn for the worse when Robin Antin, the famed choreographer who founded the Dolls as a burlesque troupe in 1995 before launching the girl group in 2003, sued Scherzinger in September for threatening to drop out of the tour unless she was granted full creative control and a larger financial stake in the production.

Read Bachar and Sutta’s full statement below.