‘Gangnam Style’ Singer Psy to Make Comeback With First New Album in Nearly 5 Years

Psy is making his return to music. On Tuesday (April 12), the singer — who went viral in 2012 with his smash hit single “Gangnam Style” — took to Instagram to tell his followers that he will return to music and release his ninth full album, Psy 9th, at the end of this month.

For the announcement, the 44-year-old K-pop star shared a clip from a 2013 concert of his, in which he addressed the success of “Gangnam Style” — which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and teased when he might put out another hit as good as his signature crossover hit.

“I know a lot of you have high expectations for my next hit song. To be honest, I produced ‘Champion’ in 2002 and it took me exactly 10 years to produce a song that is more sensational than ‘Champion’ with the release of ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2012,” he said in the video. “I guess what I’m trying to say is, perhaps the next time you meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022.”

Psy also saw Billboard chart success in 2013 when he released “Gentleman” as a single; the track hit No. 5 on the Hot 100.

The K-pop singer’s last full-length album, 4X2=8, was released in 2017 under YG Entertainment. Psy later left the label and established his label P Nation in 2019 and signed Korean-American rapper and singer Jessi, HyunA and former PENTAGON member DAWN to the label’s roster.

Psy 9th will arrive April 29 at 6 p.m. KST. See the announcement below.